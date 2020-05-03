Egypt Has Total of Over 6,000 Confirmed COVID19 Cases, Death Toll at 415 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has surpassed 6,000 with almost 300 new COVID-19 cases having been registered in the past day, the country's Health Ministry informs.

"298 new positive coronavirus test results have been registered ... in the past 24 hours nine people died from the [COVID-19] disease," spokesman of the Egyptian Health Ministry Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, all the new cases were confirmed as a result of tracking people who had had contact with those already infected with the coronavirus.

"The total number of people with coronavirus in Egypt is 6,193; 1,522 people have recovered, 415 people have died," Mugahed said.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media reported that regular passenger flights to and from Cairo International Airport were expected to resume next month.

A source in the Cairo airport told Sputnik that only 10 percent of all air traffic controllers were operational due to the suspension of international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Egyptian government declared the suspension of air traffic in all of the country's airports amid the pandemic.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 243,000.