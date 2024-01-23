Egypt Held To Cape Verde Draw Without Salah But Through To AFCON Last 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stands as Egypt played out a crazy 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a third consecutive stalemate that was enough to clinch a spot in the last 16.
Cape Verde had already secured first place in Group B and were on course to make it three wins from as many games when Gilson Tavares Benchimol put them ahead just before half-time at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.
But substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet equalised five minutes after the restart and Mostafa Mohamed lobbed in a brilliant stoppage-time goal for Egypt which was confirmed after a VAR check ruled out a handball.
It was not the winner, with Bryan Teixeira scoring Cape Verde's second goal nine minutes into added time.
Yet by that stage the other Group B game had ended, and Ghana's 2-2 draw with Mozambique allowed Egypt to finish second with just three points.
"The important thing is the fact that we have qualified, we are through to the next round. Now we are going to rest because it was very hot and humid," said Egypt coach Rui Vitoria.
"We will prepare, wait to see who our next opponents are, and move into a new phase of the competition."
Egypt, the record seven-time African champions who have not won the title since 2010, will head to San-Pedro for a last-16 tie on Sunday.
However, Salah will miss that game and there are doubts as to whether the Egypt captain will be seen again in Ivory Coast.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From World
-
Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn5 minutes ago
-
Taliban restricting Afghan women from working, seeking health care: UN15 minutes ago
-
Evidences, sources prove India supports terrorism in Balochistan: Global Times1 hour ago
-
STF brings together over 100 Industry representatives1 hour ago
-
Twenty dead in southwest China landslide1 hour ago
-
Riyadh to host ‘Model of Care Forum’ with participation of Saudi, International speakers2 hours ago
-
Several injured, houses collapsed after 7.1 earthquake hit northwestern China's Xinjiang region2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan win Italian Super Cup2 hours ago
-
Minister of Health participates in OECD meetings2 hours ago
-
Death toll from landslide in southwestern China climbs to 112 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation explores business opportunities in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to facilitate Chinese companies in field of smart city construction3 hours ago