Egypt held to Cape Verde draw without Salah but through to AFCON last 16

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stands as Egypt played out a crazy 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a third consecutive stalemate that was enough to clinch a spot in the last 16.

Cape Verde had already secured first place in Group B and were on course to make it three wins from as many games when Gilson Tavares Benchimol put them ahead just before half-time at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

But substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet equalised five minutes after the restart and Mostafa Mohamed lobbed in a brilliant stoppage-time goal for Egypt which was confirmed after a VAR check ruled out a handball.

It was not the winner, with Bryan Teixeira scoring Cape Verde's second goal nine minutes into added time.

Yet by that stage the other Group B game had ended, and Ghana's 2-2 draw with Mozambique allowed Egypt to finish second with just three points.

"The important thing is the fact that we have qualified, we are through to the next round. Now we are going to rest because it was very hot and humid," said Egypt coach Rui Vitoria.

"We will prepare, wait to see who our next opponents are, and move into a new phase of the competition."

Egypt, the record seven-time African champions who have not won the title since 2010, will head to San-Pedro for a last-16 tie on Sunday.

However, Salah will miss that game and there are doubts as to whether the Egypt captain will be seen again in Ivory Coast.