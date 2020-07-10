UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Holds Military Drills Near Libyan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

QABR GABIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Egyptian armed forces conducted an exercise near Libya's border on Thursday, the military said, in an apparent warning to the western-based Libyan government.

"The armed forces are conducting an exercise in the western strategic region," a military spokesman said in a statement.

The drills, codenamed Resolve 2020, took place in the northwestern district of Qabr Gabis, some 37 miles away from the Libyan border.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi told the government in Tripoli last month that sending Turkey-backed troops to seize the port city of Sirte from eastern-based militia would be a "red line" and could lead to a military intervention by Egyptian forces.

