Egypt holds seminar to celebrate culture exchange with China

CAIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt's Supreme Council of Culture held late on Thursday a seminar to celebrate the cultural exchange between Egypt and China.

Dubbed "Egypt and China," the seminar was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, and Hesham Azmy, head of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Culture, as well as Magdy Amer, a former Egyptian ambassador to China, and a number of other officials from the two countries.

"The bilateral relations between China and Egypt have developed rapidly," Liao said in his speech during the seminar, noting the leaders of the two countries have worked together to map out a blueprint for joint development, bringing the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to the world, but "the pragmatic cooperation between" China and Egypt "in various fields including the cultural exchange has not stalled over the pandemic," the Chinese ambassador said.

During the pandemic, symphony orchestras from China and Egypt jointly presented a wonderful online concert to the audience of the two countries, Liao told the seminar, adding the China Cultural Center in Cairo also held online lectures and exhibitions through social media.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Culture Hesham Azmy noted the seminar comes as the Chinese people celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The seminar reflects the depth of the relationship between the two countries and the communication between their peoples, Azmy said. The Sino-Egyptian relations have witnessed a remarkable development since the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to the level of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014.

Both hope to boost their friendship through the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which has promoted a deeper understanding between the two countries and woken up the ancient civilization in the new era.