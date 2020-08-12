Egypt Hopes for Prompt Resumption of Air Traffic With Russia - Ambassador

Egypt hopes that the flight services with Russia, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will soon resume, as the aviation authorities of the two countries are engaged in relevant negotiations, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr told Sputnik in an interview

Both Russia and Egypt now see a decrease in the new COVID-19 cases, the ambassador noted.

"Egypt has already resumed flight services with many countries. We do hope that the Moscow-Cairo flight services will resume really soon," Nasr said.

Egypt is always happy to receive Russian citizens, the ambassador assured.

"Egyptian airports implement serious coronavirus-related measures to ensure tourists' safety.

These include both express tests and a whole range of different sanitary measures," Nasr added.

Nasr expressed hope that the ongoing consultations between Russian and Egyptian aviation authorities would "bring positive result in the near future." The ambassador confirmed that the Egyptian air space is open.

On March 27, Russia suspended international regular and charter flights in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, such as repatriation and humanitarian flights. On August 1, Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.