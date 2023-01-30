UrduPoint.com

Egypt Hopes To Cooperate With US To Ensure Stability In Middle East - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Egypt counts on cooperation with the United States to achieve stability in the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday

"We look forward to continuing to work closely together in stabilizing this region (Middle East) and promoting our bilateral relationship for the best interests of both Egypt and the United States," he said a joint press conference with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Shoukry added that Egypt and the US had similar views on many regional and international issues.

"We look forward to even a stronger relationship, a strategic relationship - a hundred years that we are celebrating, centennial. So we certainly will work closely with you to continue to promote this important relationship," the minister said.

Blinken is currently on a three-day trip to the Middle East. From January 29-30, he visited Egypt, where he met with President Abdel Fattah Sisi and a number of senior Egyptian officials. The US official is visiting Israel and the West Bank from January 30-31.

