Egypt Hopes Work On Resolving Renaissance Dam Issue Will Continue - Foreign Minister

The settlement process on the Renaissance Dam issue will hopefully continue with the mediation from the African Union, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday

Egypt and Sudan have been opposing the construction of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia over the fears it would affect their water security.

"It is a defining issue for our economy, we hope that the process of settling this situation with the mediation of the African Union will continue," Shoukry said a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He noted that the final settlement should be in the interests of all the parties involved and should strictly comply with the international norms.

The Egyptian foreign minister also thanked Russia for addressing Cairo's concerns regarding the issue at the United Nations Security Council.

Ethiopia has been building the dam, set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant, since 2011 despite continued criticism from its neighbors over water concerns. In July, Shoukry said that he expected the UN Security Council to use preventive diplomacy to facilitate that the three countries come to a binding agreement that would regulate the dam's operations.

