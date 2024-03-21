Open Menu

Egypt Hosts Arab Talks With Blinken On Steps To End Gaza War

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

Government ministers from five Arab countries met Thursday in Cairo with a Palestinian official to discuss the Gaza war, Egypt's foreign ministry said, ahead of talks with the US top diplomat

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Government ministers from five Arab countries met Thursday in Cairo with a Palestinian official to discuss the Gaza war, Egypt's foreign ministry said, ahead of talks with the US top diplomat.

In a joint statement released by Egypt's foreign ministry, the ministers called for "a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire" and the "opening of all crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip," where aid has only trickled in and the United Nations has repeatedly warned of imminent famine.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, as well as the Emirati minister of international cooperation and the Palestinian Authority minister for civilian affairs, the ministry said.

The Arab officials also reiterated their "rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians from their lands," as a looming Israeli ground invasion of Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah has raised fears for the 1.5 million mostly displaced Palestinians sheltering in the city, penned in by the Egyptian border.

Later Thursday, the ministers were due to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is visiting Egypt as part of his sixth tour of the region since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

Blinken also had separate meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss "ongoing efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza" and "secure an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of hostages", according to the state department.

Egypt is the main entry point for aid deliveries to Gaza and a key mediator in talks underway in Qatar to secure a six-week truce in the war that would allow hostages to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and increased aid deliveries to Gaza.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out on October 7 after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.

Israel has waged a relentless offensive against Hamas that has killed nearly 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

UN agencies have warned that Gaza's 2.4 million people are on the brink of famine, and UN rights chief Volker Turk said Israel may be using "starvation as a method of war".

During a visit Wednesday to Saudi Arabia, Blinken unveiled a draft US resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States, Israel's main backer, has previously used its UN Security Council veto to block the world body from calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Resolution Militants World United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Visit Qatar Cairo United States Saudi Arabia May October Border Women All From Government Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

6 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

6 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

10 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

10 minutes ago
 Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

10 minutes ago
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

10 minutes ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees

10 minutes ago
 Accused remanded in girl molesting case

Accused remanded in girl molesting case

10 minutes ago
 Who's who in Slovak presidential election

Who's who in Slovak presidential election

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 1 ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 10 lawyers

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooper ..

Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World