Egypt hosts benefit market for quake victims in Trkiye

CAIRO,Egypt , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Egyptian capital, Cairo, has hosted a benefit market for the victims of the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Trkiye.

The market was organized on Friday by Turkish citizen, Tursim Cankaya, in Madinaty neighborhood in eastern Cairo.

Participants offered Turkish sweets, handicrafts, hot drinks and other products for sale, according to an Anadolu reporter.

"The aim of this event is to collect donations for those affected by the earthquake," Cankaya told Anadolu.

She said a number of her relatives and friends were trapped under the rubble of collapse buildings in quake-hit Hatay province in southern T�rkiye.

Sultan Kilicli, who took part in the benefit market, said she offered handicrafts for sale, including a handkerchief made by her grandmother dating back a hundred years.

For his part, Sherif El Barbari, an Egyptian citizen, said donations will be given to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to be sent to the quake victims in T�rkiye.

At least 44,218 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye.