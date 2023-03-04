UrduPoint.com

Egypt Hosts Benefit Market For Quake Victims In Trkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Egypt hosts benefit market for quake victims in Trkiye

The Egyptian capital, Cairo, has hosted a benefit market for the victims of the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Trkiye

CAIRO,Egypt , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Egyptian capital, Cairo, has hosted a benefit market for the victims of the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Trkiye.

The market was organized on Friday by Turkish citizen, Tursim Cankaya, in Madinaty neighborhood in eastern Cairo.

Participants offered Turkish sweets, handicrafts, hot drinks and other products for sale, according to an Anadolu reporter.

"The aim of this event is to collect donations for those affected by the earthquake," Cankaya told Anadolu.

She said a number of her relatives and friends were trapped under the rubble of collapse buildings in quake-hit Hatay province in southern T�rkiye.

Sultan Kilicli, who took part in the benefit market, said she offered handicrafts for sale, including a handkerchief made by her grandmother dating back a hundred years.

For his part, Sherif El Barbari, an Egyptian citizen, said donations will be given to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to be sent to the quake victims in T�rkiye.

At least 44,218 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye.

Related Topics

Earthquake Sale Cairo Hatay Market Event

Recent Stories

Five arrested in operation against criminals in Qu ..

Five arrested in operation against criminals in Quetta

57 seconds ago
 Turkish first lady meets head of UN-Habitat

Turkish first lady meets head of UN-Habitat

1 minute ago
 Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

17 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking As ..

UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run f ..

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Rep ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.