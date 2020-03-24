Egypt imposes night-time curfew for two weeks: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli

Egypt is to impose a night-time curfew for two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced on Tuesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt is to impose a night-time curfew for two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced on Tuesday.

"Movement will be banned on all public roads from 7 pm to 6 am... for two weeks," Madbouli told a news conference.

"All mass transport, public and private, will be halted over the same period." The curfew will take effect from Wednesday.

