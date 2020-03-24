UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Imposes Night-time Curfew For Two Weeks: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:07 PM

Egypt imposes night-time curfew for two weeks: Prime Minister

Egypt is to impose a night-time curfew for two weeks from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt is to impose a night-time curfew for two weeks from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced.

"Movement will be banned on all public roads from 7 pm to 6 am... for two weeks," Madbouli told a Tuesday news conference.

"All mass transport, public and private, will be halted over the same period." Penalties for violators include a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian Pounds (just over $250) and even prison, he said.

The prime minister said central and provincial government services including the issuing of licenses would be suspended for two weeks.

He said that malls and shops selling more than basic goods would be allowed to open until 5 pm on work days but would be required to close over the Friday-Saturday weekend.

Cafes and nightclubs would be closed, while restaurants and other food outlets would be allowed to offer delivery services only.

Bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies and supermarkets outside malls would be exempted.

The health ministry has so far registered 19 deaths from the coronavirus in Egypt out of 366 confirmed cases.

The government has already closed schools and universities and halted air traffic in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus among the country's 100 million people.

Religious authorities have also shut all mosques and churches and halted prayer gatherings for at least two weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Fine Traffic Same Prayer All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner visits Corona Triage Center in ..

4 minutes ago

Abe Says IOC President Accepts Proposal to Postpon ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Claims First Life in Iceland ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association offers ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting rega ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Belgium R ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.