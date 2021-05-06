Egypt Imposes Restrictions on Operation of Shops, Cinemas for 2 Weeks - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Egypt announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on the operation of restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shops as part of the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made a relevant statement to the press.

"The crisis management commission decided that in the last days of the month of Ramadan and the days of Eid al-Adha, shops, restaurants, cafes and cinemas will close at 21:00 (1900 GMT). The decision comes into force tomorrow (May 6) and will be valid for two weeks until May 21," Madbouly said at a press conference in Cairo.