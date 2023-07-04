Open Menu

Egypt In Contact With Israel To Stop Operation In Jenin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Egypt in Contact With Israel to Stop Operation in Jenin - Reports

Egypt is in contact with Israel to stop the Israeli operation in Jenin in the West Bank, Al-Qahera News reported, citing Egyptian sources

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the number of Palestinians killed in Israel's operation in Jenin had reached eight.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the number of Palestinians killed in Israel's operation in Jenin had reached eight.

More than 50 people were injured, including ten people in serious condition.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight to Monday. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aircraft launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

