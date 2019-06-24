Egypt in Touch With Russia, UN to Promote Political Dialogue in Syria - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

Egypt maintains a dialogue with Russia and other states and international organizations in order to promote the resolution of the Syrian crisis based on a political dialogue, restore the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Egypt maintains a dialogue with Russia and other states and international organizations in order to promote the resolution of the Syrian crisis based on a political dialogue, restore the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are in touch with different sides, including the Syrian peaceful political opposition. We call for a political dialogue among the Syrian [political] forces under the auspices of the United Nations and other international institutions in order to work out a road map for Syria's future with due regard to the retention of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, return of refugees and restoration of stability in the Syrian territory.

We have contacts with Syrian forces, the United Nations, Russia to support the political dialogue and conclude the fight against terrorism in Syria," Shoukry said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations.

The government forces have managed to regain control of most territories and declare victory over the Islamic States terrorist group (banned in Russia). Terrorists, however, continue to control the Idlib province in the north of Syria, while the southeastern Al-Tanf area remains under the US military occupation. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.