Egypt Indicates Desire To Join BRICS - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Egypt is interested in joining the BRICS and has already indicated its desire to all members of the alliance, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik.

"Egypt is also interested in joining the BRICS and has already indicated this desire in official letters sent to all members of the group," Borisenko said.

The ambassador added that Moscow supported Cairo's request and would be satisfied with Egypt becoming a full member of the BRICS.

"For this, the alliance needs to finally approve the rules and procedures for expansion. We hope that this will happen in the near future," Borisenko said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

