Egypt Interested In Russian Coronavirus Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Egypt Interested in Russian Coronavirus Vaccine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Egypt is very interested in Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and is in talks with Russia about potential deliveries, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Monday.

"We are very interested in the coronavirus vaccine that was developed in Russia," Shoukry said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We are in constant contact with medical institutions and authorities to solve all issues on the delivery of this vaccine after all clinical trials have been completed," Shoukry said.

Egypt is interested in producing this vaccine as well, the minister said.

