UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Internal Security Forces Intensify Use Of Torture Under President Sisi - Soufan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:39 PM

Egypt Internal Security Forces Intensify Use of Torture Under President Sisi - Soufan

Egyptian internal security forces, long accused of using torture as an interrogation technique, have escalated the practice under President Abdel Fattah Sisi, especially following the arrest of thousands following anti-corruption protests in September, the Soufan Group said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Egyptian internal security forces, long accused of using torture as an interrogation technique, have escalated the practice under President Abdel Fattah Sisi, especially following the arrest of thousands following anti-corruption protests in September, the Soufan Group said in a report on Friday.

"For decades, Egypt's notorious internal security service has earned a reputation for abuse, but under Sisi the situation has intensified," the report said. "The security services rely on a range of brutal methods against both Egyptians and foreigners held in these prisons. Individuals from the United States and elsewhere have been detained and harshly treated.

"

The report cited estimates that 4,000 people have been arrested since short-lived protests in late September, including more than 100 foreigners as "agitators" or "spies," including Americans.

The report attributed the arrests and increased use of torture, in part, to president Donald Trump's admiration for authoritarian rule.

As a result, US foreign policy has shifted to the point where dictators face few constraints on human rights abuses that could incur "even a mild US rebuke."

Moreover, the report noted that Sisi has picked up some of Trump's communication techniques, mimicking the American president's use of unflattering media accounts as "fake news."

Related Topics

Egypt Trump United States September Media From

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel named Pakistan captain for ACC Emergi ..

3 minutes ago

Policy of squeezing existing taxpayers against nat ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on US to Immediately Return Imprisone ..

1 minute ago

OPD inaugurated at Cantonment General Hospital Raw ..

1 minute ago

Brazil's unemployment at 11.8 pct in Q3

1 minute ago

CPO holds open court

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.