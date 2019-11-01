Egypt Internal Security Forces Intensify Use of Torture Under President Sisi - Soufan

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Egyptian internal security forces, long accused of using torture as an interrogation technique, have escalated the practice under President Abdel Fattah Sisi, especially following the arrest of thousands following anti-corruption protests in September , the Soufan Group said in a report on Friday.

"For decades, Egypt's notorious internal security service has earned a reputation for abuse, but under Sisi the situation has intensified," the report said. "The security services rely on a range of brutal methods against both Egyptians and foreigners held in these prisons. Individuals from the United States and elsewhere have been detained and harshly treated.

The report cited estimates that 4,000 people have been arrested since short-lived protests in late September, including more than 100 foreigners as "agitators" or "spies," including Americans.

The report attributed the arrests and increased use of torture, in part, to president Donald Trump's admiration for authoritarian rule.

As a result, US foreign policy has shifted to the point where dictators face few constraints on human rights abuses that could incur "even a mild US rebuke."

Moreover, the report noted that Sisi has picked up some of Trump's communication techniques, mimicking the American president's use of unflattering media accounts as "fake news."