Egypt Introduces Entry Visas For Sudanese Citizens - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Cairo has canceled visa-free entry regime for all citizens of neighboring Sudan amid violent clashes that broke out in the country between Sudan's regular armed forces and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on Saturday.

"These measures aim to set an organizational framework for that process after more than 50 days since the outbreak of the crisis, and they are not intended to prevent or limit the number of Sudanese citizens entering Egypt," Abu Zeid was quoted as saying by the State Information Service.

Egypt has hosted more than 200,000 Sudanese citizens since the beginning of the clashes in mid-April, making the country "the highest among Sudan's neighboring countries in terms of the number of Sudanese brothers received," the spokesman noted, adding that nearly 5 million Sudanese citizens were already living in Egypt by the time the clashes began.

Cairo decided to introduce visas after the illegal activity of forging entry visas to Egypt was discovered, Abu Zeid said.

Previously, women, children, and people over 50 years of age could enter Egypt from Sudan without a visa.

