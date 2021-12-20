Egypt jails key revolution figure Abdel Fattah for 5 years: family

Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abdel Fattah, a leading figure in the 2011 revolution, to five years in jail with two others receiving four years, his sister said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abdel Fattah, a leading figure in the 2011 revolution, to five years in jail with two others receiving four years, his sister said.

Abdel Fattah, his lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and blogger Mohamed "Oxygen" Ibrahim were charged with "broadcasting false news" in their trial in Cairo.

"Alaa was sentenced to five years, Baqer four years and Mohamed Oxygen four years," his sister Mona Seif said. "The judge was too cowardly to even inform us."