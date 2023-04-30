Egypt, Japan Agree to Promote Relations to Strategic Partnership Level

UrduPoint.com

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Egypt and Japan have agreed to upgrade the level of their relations to strategic partnership, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmi said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During a joint press conference Al Sisi underscored that external meddling in Sudanese conflict is unacceptable and also expressed hope that Japanese companies will invest in Egypt more.

"Egypt and Japan have agreed to promote bilateral relations to the 'strategic partnership level'... during the talks held on Sunday 30/4/2023 between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace," Fahmi was quoted by Egypt's State Information Service as saying.

On Saturday, Kishida started his international trip, during which he will visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique and Singapore.

