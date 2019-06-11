UrduPoint.com
Egypt, Jordan Plan To Attend US-led Mideast Peace Conference In Bahrain - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:27 PM

Eqypt, Morocco and Jordan will all attend the upcoming U.S.-led conference Bahrain at which the Trump administration is expected to launch the economic portion of its Middle East peace plan, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Eqypt, Morocco and Jordan will all attend the upcoming U.S.-led conference Bahrain at which the Trump administration is expected to launch the economic portion of its middle East peace plan, media reported on Tuesday.

Securing the participation of all three Arab nations at the June 25 conference is a big achievement for Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner, Axios reported. The White House has been asking Egypt, Morocco and Jordan for several weeks to announce their participation, but talks stalled due to pressure from Palestinians, who will boycott the conference, the report said.

