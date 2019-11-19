UrduPoint.com
Egypt Kills 2 Criminals Linked To Murder, Sale Of Drugs, Weapons - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Egypt Kills 2 Criminals Linked to Murder, Sale of Drugs, Weapons - Interior Ministry

Two dangerous felons, who were linked to the murder of an Egyptian police officer, as well as the possession and distribution of drugs and arms, were eliminated in southern Egypt, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Two dangerous felons, who were linked to the murder of an Egyptian police officer, as well as the possession and distribution of drugs and arms, were eliminated in southern Egypt, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Following a cross-fire, two dangerous criminals were eliminated; [they were] implicated in severe criminal felonies in connection with the murder of, among others, the Investigative Bureau's chief, as well as the possession and distribution of drugs and weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the criminals were killed while resisting arrest.

