Egypt Lauds Saudi-Iranian Detente As 'Important Step' Toward Easing Regional Tensions

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The Egyptian presidency applauded on Saturday the announcement of a deal restoring diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a step toward regional security and stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The Egyptian presidency applauded on Saturday the announcement of a deal restoring diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a step toward regional security and stability.

"Egypt appreciates this important step, and appreciates the direction taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard, in order to remove points of tension at the regional level," presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

Fahmy added that Egypt looked forward to the positive impact that the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two regional rivals was expected to have on Iran's foreign policy, enhancing opportunities for cooperation and charting a path toward regional prosperity.

The deal was brokered by China on Friday and follows more than a year of talks between the two neighbors, first in Baghdad and more recently in Beijing. They have two months to reopen their respective embassies, which have been closed since diplomatic ties between them broke off in 2016 over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite Muslim cleric.

