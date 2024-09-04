Open Menu

Egypt Leader Arrives In Turkey On Trip To Mend Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Egypt leader arrives in Turkey on trip to mend ties

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted Egypt's leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday as he arrived in Ankara to seal their mended ties.

The two men shook hands as Sisi stepped off his plane in the Turkish capital, according to images released by the Turkish presidency.

After a decade of frosty relations, the two leaders said they had turned over a "new leaf" in ties in February when Ergodan visited Cairo.

