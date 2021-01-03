(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Egypt has officially licensed the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use, Health Minister Hala Zayed said.

"We have signed agreements with Sinopharm, and today we received permission from the Egyptian Drugs Authority for emergency licensing," she said in a televised appearance on MBC Masr Saturday.

Egypt received its first shipment of vaccines in December and has since successfully passed four stages of testing for efficacy, the minister said.

She went on to say that a second shipment is set to arrive in days and that citizens will begin receiving shots later in January.

The middle East's most populous country has so far registered over 140,000 cases and 7,741 COVID-19 deaths.