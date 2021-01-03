UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Licenses China's Sinopharm Vaccine, Rollout To Begin Late January - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Egypt Licenses China's Sinopharm Vaccine, Rollout to Begin Late January - Health Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Egypt has officially licensed the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use, Health Minister Hala Zayed said.

"We have signed agreements with Sinopharm, and today we received permission from the Egyptian Drugs Authority for emergency licensing," she said in a televised appearance on MBC Masr Saturday.

Egypt received its first shipment of vaccines in December and has since successfully passed four stages of testing for efficacy, the minister said.

She went on to say that a second shipment is set to arrive in days and that citizens will begin receiving shots later in January.

The middle East's most populous country has so far registered over 140,000 cases and 7,741 COVID-19 deaths.

Related Topics

Drugs Egypt Middle East Hala January December From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.