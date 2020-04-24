UrduPoint.com
Egypt Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions For Month Of Ramadan - Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:16 PM

Egypt Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions for Month of Ramadan - Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly

Egypt is relaxing coronavirus restrictions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly said Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Egypt is relaxing coronavirus restrictions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly said Thursday.

Starting Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the curfew will begin at 9 p.m. (19:00 GMT) instead of 8 p.m., according to Madbouly. All shops and malls will also reopen on the same day, but will work only five days a week. In addition, the provision of those state services that have been halted amid the pandemic will resume.

"However, if the new steps would have a severe negative impact on the situation with the spread of the virus, we will be forced to introduce even tougher measures than were previously in place.

We hope for the awareness of the population," the prime minister said.

He warned that the authorities expected a certain uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the near future.

As of Wednesday, Egypt confirmed 3,659 coronavirus cases, including 276 deaths. The curfew was imposed in March, with the authorities closing cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, schools and universities.

Mass religious gatherings were banned both during the Christian Easter and the Muslim month of Ramadan.

