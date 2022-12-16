Egypt, Lukoil Talk Expansion of Cooperation - Ministry

Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla discussed with Vice President of the Russian oil giant Lukoil Ivan Romanovsky the prospects of the company's activities in the country, the Ministry of Petroleum said on Friday.

"El Molla and Romanovsky discussed the company's current investment in a number of oil and gas concession areas in the Eastern and Western Deserts of Egypt, future work plans, prospects for increasing the company's investment and activity in light of its interest in expanding into new concession areas," the Ministry of Petroleum told Sputnik.

The minister said that Egypt enjoys its the years-long partnership and cooperation with the giant Russian oil company and pointed to the promising opportunities for expanding its activity in Egypt.

Romanovsky, on his part, assured El Molla of the company's desire to strengthen the company's presence in Egypt, the statement said.