Egypt May Start Clinical Trials Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Soon - Reports

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Egyptian health minister's assistant Mohamed Hassani Thursday said that Egypt will soon start the clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper reported on Thursday.

On January 3, Egypt has officially licensed the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use.

"[The manufacturer] of the Russian vaccine Sputnik has submitted the clinical trials dossier to the health ministry, and, as expected, it will soon start clinical trials in Egypt," Hassani said as quoted by the news outlet.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent.

More Stories From World

