Egypt mediators enter Gaza after week of clashes with Israel

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Egyptian mediators entered Gaza on Monday seeking to calm tensions after a week of clashes in which Israel has launched military strikes in response to airborne incendiary devices that have ignited wildfires.

The delegation from Egypt, which has traditionally played the role of mediator in the restive Palestinian enclave, entered Gaza at around midday (0900 GMT),according to security sources and eyewitnesses who spoke to AFP.

Israeli tanks pounded Hamas targets earlier Monday.