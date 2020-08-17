UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Mediators Enter Gaza After Week Of Clashes With Israel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

Egypt mediators enter Gaza after week of clashes with Israel

Egyptian mediators entered Gaza on Monday seeking to calm tensions after a week of clashes in which Israel has launched military strikes in response to airborne incendiary devices that have ignited wildfires

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Egyptian mediators entered Gaza on Monday seeking to calm tensions after a week of clashes in which Israel has launched military strikes in response to airborne incendiary devices that have ignited wildfires.

The delegation from Egypt, which has traditionally played the role of mediator in the restive Palestinian enclave, entered Gaza at around midday (0900 GMT),according to security sources and eyewitnesses who spoke to AFP.

Israeli tanks pounded Hamas targets earlier Monday.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza From

Recent Stories

Measures taken to ensure availability of wheat, fl ..

1 minute ago

Baluchistan govt to revamp Levies Force

1 minute ago

Russian Fighter Su-27 Intercepts 3 US, UK Spy Plan ..

1 minute ago

About 315 shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

China reacts to Indian Prime Minister's Independen ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth mo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.