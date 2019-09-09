ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek Molla has refrained from commenting on Monday on possibility of changes in the OPEC+ policies after Saudi Arabia made a major replacement on its oil team.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia ousted Energy Minister Khalid Falih responsible for keeping the OPEC+ deal on output cuts in place for almost three years despite many disagreements. He was replaced with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The news came as a surprise for most industry officials who questioned whether Riyadh would stick to the agreement.

"We are a non-OPEC country, so I would prefer not to comment on it," Molla told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress forum in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt does not belong to the OPEC cartel, but makes party to the OPEC+ production cuts deal.

Falih was also removed from his position as the chairman of Saudi Aramco, with Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir Rumayyan appointed to the role. The move is aimed at avoiding conflict of interests as the state-run oil giant is preparing for the IPO.