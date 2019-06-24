Egypt Model of Stability, Key Player in Arab World - Russian Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Egypt is playing a key role in North Africa and the middle East, and is an example of stability for the Arab world amid the current instability across the region, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

Shoigu met his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, in Moscow earlier in the day.

"[Egypt] is an example of stability at this turbulent for the entire Arab world time," Shoigu said, adding that the country's fight against extremists and terrorists met the interests of the entire region.

He also noted that Egypt was playing "a key role in solving political and economical problems in North Africa and Middle East," and that President Abdel Fattah Sisi was at the center of this initiative.

"It is mostly the personal merit of President Sisi and the Egyptian Armed Forces. We support the Egyptian leadership's efforts in fighting international terrorism and normalizing the situation in Sinai," Shoigu said.

Shoigu, Zaki, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, held talks earlier in the day to discuss Syria, Libya and the situation in the Persian Gulf. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the situation in Sudan, fight against terrorism and nonproliferation of mass weapons of destruction were among the other issues on the meeting's agenda.