UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Needs No Parliament Approval To Deploy Troops To Libya - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Egypt Needs No Parliament Approval to Deploy Troops to Libya - Lawmaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Should Egypt resort to deploying troops to Libya, it would not need an approval by the parliament to do so, Mohamed Orabi, the country's former foreign minister and presently a member of parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives ” in opposition to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) ” gave permission to the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in Libya should they see reasons for a preemptive strike against an imminent security threat to national security of both states.

"Egypt is following the events in Libya with concern, but such a decision [intervention of troops] will be made based on Egypt's will. It will be Egypt's choice, pursuing to protect the country's national security, and not simply an invitation by the Libyan parliament," Orabi said.

Orabi, who is also the head of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs, said that there will be no need for lawmakers to approve an intervention in Libya as long as such an intervention pursues protection of national interests, rather than declaration of an offensive war.

"We are not declaring war against anyone, but rather we are protecting our national security. Therefore, the decision is up to the supreme commander, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

The parliament's approval is needed for a declaration of a war, while this case is self-defense, protection of national interests," the lawmaker said, adding that the country's parliament has "long ago authorized the government to take any measures deemed necessary to protect national security."

In late June, Sisi said that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya should the GNA seize control over the strategic coastal Libyan city of Sirte and Al Jufra Airbase in the country's center. The Egyptian president also voiced an offer to equip and train tribes in Libya. The statements came as Sisi was carrying out an inspection of Egyptian troops near the border with Libya and told them to be ready to fight abroad, should the need arise.

Last week, Egypt's armed forces conducted comprehensive drills, codenamed Resolve 2020, in an area located very close to the Libyan border.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the GNA has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with the center in Tripoli, while the rival Libyan National Army took control over the east with the center in Tobruk, where the House of Representatives has also settled.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Egypt Tripoli Libya June Border 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

24 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

39 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

39 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

54 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

54 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.