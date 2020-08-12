Egypt Open to Cooperation With Russia Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Production - Ambassador

Egypt is in touch with Russian companies regarding the production of Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Egypt is in touch with Russian companies regarding the production of Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr told Sputnik in an interview.

The diplomat said that there are companies in Egypt that are able to produce and export vaccines, which makes Cairo-Moscow cooperation on the matter possible.

"We are now in touch with Russian companies that are developing the vaccine against the coronavirus, we are considering possible forms of cooperation on a commercial basis. All forms of cooperation are possible here and can be discussed," the ambassador said.

Russia's vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, was named Sputnik V and registered on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks.