Egypt Paused Plan To Supply Rockets To Russia, Agreed To Arm Ukraine Instead - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Egypt Paused Plan to Supply Rockets to Russia, Agreed to Arm Ukraine Instead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Egypt decided not to supply rockets to Russia in March after talks with senior US officials but to produce ammunition for Ukraine instead, The Washington Post reported citing five previously unreported leaked US intelligence documents.

The documents the newspaper obtained from material allegedly posted on Discord by a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, appear to show Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in early March backing away from plans to supply Moscow.

Egypt, despite having a long diplomatic and military relationship with Russia, has for many years been a key US ally in the middle East and receives more than $1 billion worth of US military aid annually.

According to the newspaper, Egypt paused the Moscow deal and approved selling 152mm and 155mm artillery rounds to the United States to later be supplied to Ukraine.

It was not clear from the documents if Cairo later revived the Moscow plan or if it has yet supplied the United States with the ammunition for Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

