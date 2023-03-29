UrduPoint.com

Egypt Permits Russia To Take Part In Construction Of El Dabaa NPP's 3rd Unit - Statement

The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) issued a permit for the construction of the third power unit of Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of El Dabaa with the participation of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) issued a permit for the construction of the third power unit of Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of El Dabaa with the participation of Russia.

Earlier in the month, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the construction of El Dabaa NPP, a project of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, is being carried out ahead of schedule despite a difficult political situation in the world.

"The Governing Council of the Office for Nuclear and Radiological Regulation... approved the issuance of a permit during a meeting on Wednesday, March 29, for the construction of the third unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant," the statement said.

