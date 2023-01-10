UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Egypt Planning to Import 4Mln Tonnes of Wheat for Bread Production in 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Egypt intends to import 4 million tonnes of wheat in 2023 for state-subsidized bread production, Egyptian Supply and Internal Trade Minister Ali Moselhi told Sputnik on Monday.

"The annual consumption of wheat (for state-subsidized bread production) in Egypt is estimated at 9 million tonnes.

This year we plan to receive 5 million tonnes of local wheat and import 4 million tonnes," Moselhi said.

Russia is the main supplier of wheat to Egypt. Before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February, Cairo also imported a significant amount of grain from Ukraine.

