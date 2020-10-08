UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Plans To Help Mali Return Place In AU After Being Isolated Over Military Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:25 PM

Egypt Plans to Help Mali Return Place in AU After Being Isolated Over Military Coup

Egypt intends to help Mali restore its membership in the African Union (AU) after the organization has blocked the country's participation due to the August military coup, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said in a phone call with his Malian counterpart, Zeini Moulaye, when congratulating him for assuming the office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Egypt intends to help Mali restore its membership in the African Union (AU) after the organization has blocked the country's participation due to the August military coup, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said in a phone call with his Malian counterpart, Zeini Moulaye, when congratulating him for assuming the office.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a rebellion at a military base near the capital city of Bamako. They detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials. A day after the mutiny, the AU suspended the country's membership in the alliance until the constitutional order restored.

"Egypt has expressed intent to provide Mali with all possible assistance in the coming period to restore its place in the African Union at the earliest opportunity," Shouky said late on Wednesday, as cited by the foreign ministry.

The senior Egyptian diplomat promised Moulaye to support Bamako in coping with current issues, as well as fighting against terrorism and militant groups by means of training courses held by Cairo for the countries of the African region of Sahel.

The military approved the basic law and road map for the 18-month transitional period on September 12 after holding consultations with political and civil society figures. Ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou has been appointed as the president for the transition period, and former foreign minister Moctar Ouane as the new prime minister.

Another regional bloc that cooperates with Mali - the 15-nation Western African ECOWAS bloc - announced on October 6 the lifting of sanctions imposed on Bamako in the wake of the August rebellion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Civil Society Road Cairo Mali Bamako Alliance August September October All

Recent Stories

Northern firm favourites as National T20 Cup moves ..

11 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 36.15 million, deat ..

12 minutes ago

Assad Ridicules Trump's Nomination for Nobel Prize ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says wants US troops out of Afghanistan by C ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwaiti Parliament Pledges Allegiance to New Crown ..

2 minutes ago

UN told India pushing TTP, JUA in cross-border ter ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.