Egypt Plans to Help Mali Return Place in AU After Being Isolated Over Military Coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egypt intends to help Mali restore its membership in the African Union (AU) after the organization has blocked the country's participation due to the August military coup, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said in a phone call with his Malian counterpart, Zeini Moulaye, when congratulating him for assuming the office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Egypt intends to help Mali restore its membership in the African Union (AU) after the organization has blocked the country's participation due to the August military coup, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said in a phone call with his Malian counterpart, Zeini Moulaye, when congratulating him for assuming the office.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a rebellion at a military base near the capital city of Bamako. They detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials. A day after the mutiny, the AU suspended the country's membership in the alliance until the constitutional order restored.

"Egypt has expressed intent to provide Mali with all possible assistance in the coming period to restore its place in the African Union at the earliest opportunity," Shouky said late on Wednesday, as cited by the foreign ministry.

The senior Egyptian diplomat promised Moulaye to support Bamako in coping with current issues, as well as fighting against terrorism and militant groups by means of training courses held by Cairo for the countries of the African region of Sahel.

The military approved the basic law and road map for the 18-month transitional period on September 12 after holding consultations with political and civil society figures. Ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou has been appointed as the president for the transition period, and former foreign minister Moctar Ouane as the new prime minister.

Another regional bloc that cooperates with Mali - the 15-nation Western African ECOWAS bloc - announced on October 6 the lifting of sanctions imposed on Bamako in the wake of the August rebellion.