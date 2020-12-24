Egypt Plans to Open Consulate General in Southern Libya - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Egypt will open its consulate general in southern Libya in the Fezzan region, the region's representatives said in a statement following talks in Cairo.

A delegation of sheikhs and tribal elders from southern Libya arrived in Egypt on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the Libyan crisis.

In the Egyptian capital, representatives of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service and the Foreign Ministry are holding talks with Libyan public figures.

"An Egyptian consulate will be opened in the south of Libya to facilitate services for citizens of the two countries. The possibility of operating flights between Sabha airport (a city in southern Libya) and Egyptian airports is also being discussed," the delegation said in a statement.