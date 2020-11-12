UrduPoint.com
Egypt Plans To Receive 20 Million Doses Of WHO-Certified COVID-19 Vaccines - Cabinet

Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Egyptian authorities expect to receive about 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, which will be certified by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country's cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet held a meeting of the health committee on Wednesday, during which the situation with various vaccines against COVID-19, which are now in clinical trials, was discussed. In particular, Health Minister Hala Zayed spoke about the trials of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines.

"An agreement has been reached with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), according to which Egypt will receive 20 million doses of vaccines successfully certified by WHO," the cabinet said on Facebook.

