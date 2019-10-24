UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt President, Ethiopian Prime Minister Agree To Resume Talks On Renaissance Dam - Cairo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Egypt President, Ethiopian Prime Minister Agree to Resume Talks on Renaissance Dam - Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have agreed to resume negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is under construction on the Nile, the official representative of the Egyptian presidential administration said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have agreed to resume negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is under construction on the Nile, the official representative of the Egyptian presidential administration said on Thursday.

The agreement was reached at their meeting, held in Russia's Sochi, which currently hosts the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

"An agreement has been reached at the meeting to immediately resume operation of the independent technical negotiating commission in a more open and positive format," the representative said, as quoted by the middle East news Agency.

The commission is tasked with making a final decision on the rules of dam launch and on its reservoir filling, the representative added.

The dam, which Ethiopia has been building since 2011, is expected to become fully operational by 2022.

The project is aimed at turning Ethiopia into Africa's biggest electric power exporter.

Cairo has been concerned by the construction, fearing that the dam may affect Egypt's share of water and seriously damage the national economy and agriculture.

The main issues being disputed are related to the volume of water to be released annually after the first stage of filling the reservoir. Egypt proposes an annual release of 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet), while Ethiopia insists on 35 billion cubic meters.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is running in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Water Russia Egypt Agriculture Dam Sochi Ethiopia Middle East May October Media Event From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

26 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

28 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

29 seconds ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

35 seconds ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.