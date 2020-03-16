UrduPoint.com
Egypt Prime Minister Announces Air Travel Suspension From March 19 Until March 31

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

Egypt Prime Minister Announces Air Travel Suspension From March 19 Until March 31

All the airports across Egypt will suspend operation from March 19 until March 31 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) All the airports across Egypt will suspend operation from March 19 until March 31 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Monday.

"Air travel is ceased in all the Egyptian airports from the noon of Thursday, March 19. The last plane will lift off at noon.

Flights will be suspended until March 31, and this will enable us to decrease the number of contacts, including among tourists," Mabdouly said at a press conference, broadcast by Sky news Arabia.

The prime minister stressed that tourists staying in Egypt would be allowed to "complete their touristic programs as scheduled."

The Egyptian Health Ministry said on Sunday that the total number of COVID-19 cases had reached126 in the country.

