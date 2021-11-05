UrduPoint.com

Egypt Raises Suez Canal Transit Tolls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:08 AM

Egypt raises Suez Canal transit tolls

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Thursday it will hike transit tolls on the key waterway by six percent, after netting record revenues last tax year even amid the coronavirus pandemic

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Thursday it will hike transit tolls on the key waterway by six percent, after netting record revenues last tax year even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new fees will come into place from February 2022, but tourist vessels and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers will be exempted, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said in a statement.

In July, authorities said the canal had netted record revenues of $5.4 billion in the previous tax year, despite the coronavirus pandemic's impact on world trade, plus a six-day blockage by a giant cargo ship.

Straddling the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade, and is a source of much-needed foreign Currency for Egypt.

Nearly 17,000 boats have crossed the Suez Canal so far this year, according to the authority.

Related Topics

World Egypt Suez February July Gas From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

Fritz knocks out Norrie to set up Djokovic clash

1 minute ago
 Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

39 minutes ago
 Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washin ..

Blinken to Host Ukraine Foreign Minister in Washington on November 10 - US State ..

1 minute ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup sco ..

Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Chalobah signs new Chelsea contract

Chalobah signs new Chelsea contract

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 Wo ..

Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.