Egypt Reaches Agreements On De-escalation Between Israel, Palestinian Groups - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Egypt Reaches Agreements on De-escalation Between Israel, Palestinian Groups - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Israel and Palestinian groups have agreed to de-escalate tensions after Egypt's mediation, Al Arabiya reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Egyptian delegation is preparing to travel to Israel to work out a formula for a truce and hold extended discussions.

Tensions escalated on Wednesday after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world.

