Egypt Ready To Help Syria, Turkey After Strong Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Egypt has expressed sympathy and condolences to Syria and Turkey after a strong earthquake struck the countries on Monday and has offered to help in eliminating the consequences, the Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Egypt expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the brotherly Syrian and Turkish people in this hour of grief, emphasizing its readiness to help in dealing with the consequences of this terrible catastrophe," a statement read.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). At least 284 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces, while another 2,383 people were injured. In addition, strong tremors were felt in neighboring Syria, resulting in extensive damages and deaths.

