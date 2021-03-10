UrduPoint.com
Egypt Ready To Support New Libyan Government - Foreign Ministry

Egypt stands ready to provide support to a freshly-formed Libyan government approved by the country's parliament earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said

CAIRO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Egypt stands ready to provide support to a freshly-formed Libyan government approved by the country's parliament earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said.

A special session of the House of Representatives on giving a vote of confidence to the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been ongoing in the city of Sirte since Sunday. A total of 132 lawmakers out of 136 voted in favor, while two parliament members abstained. Another 36 legislators did not take part in the session.

"Egypt is looking forward to working with the Government of National Unity during a transitional period and supporting its efforts to fulfill its obligations in line with a roadmap for a political solution [to the crisis], with the aim of holding elections on the specified date at the end of this year," Hafez said in a statement published on the ministry's Facebook page.

The country's authorities have already received congratulations on the GNU's approval from the Tunisian president, the UAE foreign ministry, the Arab League and the United Nations Support Mission for Libya, as well as from inside Libya, including Government of National Accord leader Fayez Sarraj and the head of the interim eastern-based government, Abdullah at-Thani.

A UN-selected political dialogue forum voted in Geneva in early February to elect a temporary executive for Libya a three-member Presidency Council and a prime minister who will lead the country toward national elections on December 24.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah submitted a list of his nominees for ministerial positions to the parliament's leadership.

