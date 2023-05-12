Egypt Rebuffs US Requests to Block Russian Military Overflights to Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Egypt has ignored multiple US requests to close its airspace for Russian military flights and thus cut Moscow off from the only remaining route to its strategic bases in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing American and Egyptian officials.

US officials allege Russia has used the flights to ferry weapons from Syria to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the US forced several countries in the region, including Iraq, Turkey and Jordan, to limit access for at least some Russian military planes, causing Russia to fly 2,000 extra miles to reach its bases in Syria, the report said.

Multiple US officials asked Egypt in February and March to shut its airspace for Russian military overflights, but Cairo has not responded to the requests, officials told the Journal.

The State Department declined to comment on the situation, and the Egyptian Foreign Ministry did not answer a request for comment, according to the report.

Flight records, meanwhile, show that in two weeks in late April and early May, at least seven Russian military flights went to and from Syria, the Journal said. In April, at least two Russian cargo planes flew from Russia to Syria and then returned to Russia's Black Sea region near the border with Ukraine, the report added.