Egypt Received 854,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 AM

Egypt Received 854,000 Doses of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Egypt received more than 854,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine overnight to Thursday, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

"A batch of AstraZeneca vaccine in the amount of 854,400 doses delivered under the COVAX mechanism was received at Cairo International Airport," Mugahed said.

Overall, Egypt has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine. Earlier, the Egyptian authorities received 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The batch received overnight to Thursday will be checked in laboratories of the Ministry of Health before use.

Citizens will receive the second dose of the vaccine in three months, Mugahed said.

