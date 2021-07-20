UrduPoint.com
Egypt Receives Sputnik V Vaccines For Athletes - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A new delivery of Russian Sputnik V vaccines, earmarked for North African national sports teams, arrived in Egypt, Russian Embassy to Egypt said in a press release on Monday.

"Another supply of highly efficient Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Egypt on July 19. This time, it was a gift from the Russian Ministry of Sport to Egyptian, and other North African, national teams' members for them to participate in sport competitions despite the ongoing pandemic," the press release stated.

More than half of vaccines will be used by athletes from Egypt, the rest will go to Tunisia and Algeria, the embassy explained.

The Russian assistance to Egypt proves a high level of bilateral relations and comes shortly after the two sides reached a memorandum on cooperation on sports and culture, the press release said.

Egypt received its first Sputnik V delivery on June 24. In April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Egyptian company Minapharm agreed to a joint production of over 40 million doses.

