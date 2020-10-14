Egypt registers 139 new COVID-19 cases

Egypt recorded late on Tuesday 139 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 104,787, according to the country's Health Ministry

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt recorded late on Tuesday 139 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 104,787, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said 9 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,071, while 98 others completely recovered, taking the total recoveries to 97,841.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on combating the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.