Egypt Registers 40 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus Infection, 2 Deaths Over Past Day

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry announced about 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 166, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

Mugahed said 35 Egyptians and five foreigners had gotten infected.

"Eight of those infected returned from Umrah (a pilgrimage to Mecca), the rest contacted those previously infected," he said.